Ambac reports plan support agreement for Cofina bond restructuring

Ambac Financial's (NASDAQ:AMBC) Ambac Assurance Corp. unit, or AAC, reports the execution of a plan support agreement for restructuring all senior and junior Cofina bonds.

"“While there is a lot of work left to be done, the execution of the COFINA Plan Support Agreement is a definitive step towards a final resolution of Puerto Rico’s debt restructuring," says Ambac President and CEO Claude LeBlanc.

The agreement involves AAC, the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corp. (Cofina), Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Authority, Bonistas Del Patio, other bond insurers, and certain holders of senior and junior Cofina bond claims.

AAC insures $808.5M of the initial principal amount of senior Cofina capital appreciation bonds. AAC also ows about 58% of AAC-insured senor Cofina bonds.

The plan support agreement furthers the agreement-in-principle announced by the Oversight Board on Aug. 8, 2018.

Creditor parties agree to support filing a plan of adjustment. The contemplated distribution consideration is comprised of new Cofina bonds and cash with a face amount equal to about 93% of senior Cofina bond holders' petition date claim amounts (without taking into account AAC's insurance policy for the AAC-Insured plans) and a face amount of about 56% of junior Cofina bond holders' petition date claim amounts.

The plan of adjustment, once confirmed by the court overseeing Cofina's Title III proceeding, will also resolve all Cofina-related litigation and validate the Cofina structure.

Under the Cofina term sheet, holders of AAC-insured senior Cofina bonds would have option: