Copper edges lower on U.S.-China trade fight worries

Copper prices fell for the second straight session, with Comex copper for September delivery -0.7% to $2.609/lb., and industrial metals companies were among the day's worst stock market performers: FCX -3.5%, BHP -2.3%, RIO -1.5%, VALE -2%, X -4.4%, NUE -2%, MT -2.3%, AKS -3.1%, CLF -5.5%, TECK -2.5%.
Copper is now ~18% below its four-year high reached in June, hurt by worries that a trade fight between the U.S. and China will weaken the Chinese economy and reduce consumption of metals used in construction and manufacturing; China accounts for about half the world’s demand for copper and other industrial materials.
Prices extended losses in after-hours trading following a report that Pres. Trump wants to move ahead with tariffs on $200B in Chinese imports as early as next week.
ETFs: OTCPK:JJCTF, SLX, COPX, DBB, JJN, CPER, BOM, BDD, JJT, NINI, CUPM, LD, FOIL, JJM, BOS, RJZ, BDG, LEDD, UBM, HEVY, JJUB
