Copper edges lower on U.S.-China trade fight worries

Copper prices fell for the second straight session, with Comex copper for September delivery -0.7% to $2.609/lb., and industrial metals companies were among the day's worst stock market performers: FCX -3.5% , BHP -2.3% , RIO -1.5% , VALE -2% , X -4.4% , NUE -2% , MT -2.3% , AKS -3.1% , CLF -5.5% , TECK -2.5% .

Copper is now ~18% below its four-year high reached in June, hurt by worries that a trade fight between the U.S. and China will weaken the Chinese economy and reduce consumption of metals used in construction and manufacturing; China accounts for about half the world’s demand for copper and other industrial materials.

Prices extended losses in after-hours trading following a report that Pres. Trump wants to move ahead with tariffs on $200B in Chinese imports as early as next week.

