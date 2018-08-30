Texas oil production drops for first time since February 2017

Texas oil production fell in June from last year for the first time in 16 months, according to results from the state’s energy regulator, a sign that the lack of pipeline takeaway capacity in the Permian Basin may be affecting production.

Texas oil production in June totaled 98.9M barrels, down 2% Y/Y and 7% lower than in May, according to the Texas Railroad Commission; YTD, the state’s crude output had been rising 10.4% annually.

The slowdown comes as oil prices in west Texas have fallen to near four-year lows.

Permian Basin producers include EOG, PXD, LPI, FANG, SN, COG, CRZO, CXO, RSPP, DVN, NFX, OXY, CVX, XOM, NBL, APC, APA, WPX, CDEV, REN, EGN, JAG, AXAS, HK, MCF, XEC, PE, SM, MTDR, QEP, AR