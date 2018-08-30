Macquarie sees better odds of Sprint/T-Mobile tie-up

Odds of a merger between Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) are getting better, Macquarie says, even if the two need to make concessions to clear antitrust approval.

That's in part due to the lack of loud opposition to the deal from industry heavyweights like Verizon (NYSE:VZ), AT&T (NYSE:T) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

“Those who remained silent likely did so: 1) to maintain optionality around future deals where they could look to get bigger in their respective industries; and 2) because they’re all fighting their own regulatory battles,” Macquarie says.

Comcast and Charter in particular may not lodge objections since they're content with their Verizon MVNO deal, the analysts note.