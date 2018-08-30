Boeing wins Navy drone contract, potentially worth billions of dollars

Boeing (NYSE:BA) wins a major contract to build new MQ-25A Stingray drones for the U.S. Navy that will fly from aircraft carriers to refuel combat jets, the Department of Defense announces.

Boeing beat out Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and General Atomics to secure an initial $805M contract to build the first four Stingrays for the Navy, which plans to buy an additional 72 of the drones for a total program cost of ~$13B.

Analysts have said the program could give the winner an advantage in developing future unmanned systems for the military.

Boeing had not won a major new Pentagon program in a competition since securing a deal in 2011 to build aerial tankers for the Air Force; the company was the sole bidder to build the jets that will fly as the future Air Force One.