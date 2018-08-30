Ackman's Pershing Square lowers Chipotle stake

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management discloses it has cut its activist stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) to 7.4% from 10.4%.

The hedge fund sold 823,357 shares on Tuesday totaling $401M, lowering its holdings in the restaurant chain to 2.06M shares from 2.9M shares.

Ackman, who bought the stake in 2016 for an average cost of $405/share, helped install Brian Niccol as CEO in February.

CMG’s new top shareholder is Vanguard, with a stake of ~9.1% as of June 30.