Pinduoduo +3.4% as revenues, losses jump in first public report

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is up 3.4% in fairly heavy postmarket trading after its first quarterly earnings since its Nasdaq IPO, though that's a rebound from today's double-digit decline in the share price.

Revenues jumped nearly 2,500% Y/Y, to $409.4M.

Losses grew heavily as well: Operating loss swelled to 6.64B yuan (about $1B) from a year-ago loss of 122.7M yuan. Non-GAAP operating loss was 815.7M yuan vs. a year-ago loss of 119.9M yuan.

Non-GAAP net loss was 673.4M yuan, up from a loss of 106.7M yuan.

Revenue breakout: Online marketing services, 2.371B yuan (up from year-ago 32.1M yuan and up 114% sequentially); Commission fees, 338.1M yuan (up 366% Y/Y, up 22% sequentially).

Cash from operations was 360.9M yuan (about $54.5M), down from a year-ago 1.284B yuan, mainly due to sales and marketing spending.

Shares had slipped 14.9% during the regular session today.

Conference call to come at 9 p.m. ET.

