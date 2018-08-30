Report: Read nears selection as new WPP CEO

While speculation has floated about alternate candidates in recent weeks, Mark Read is set to become the next CEO of WPP as soon as next week, Ad Age says.

He's considered a less combative alternative to Martin Sorrell, WPP's builder who stepped down in April amid misconduct allegations.

Read became interim co-chief operating officer after Sorrell's exit and has long been an internal favorite for the top job -- including getting Sorrell's endorsement for the succession.

A spokesman said there won't be an announcement until terms are agreed upon, expected some time in September; the company reports earnings Sept. 4.

