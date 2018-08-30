Maersk tests wind power to cut shipping fuel costs

Maersk Tankers ([[AMKAf]], OTCPK:AMKBF) is testing the use of wind power to help power its ships, saying it has installed 100-ft.-tall rotating cylinders on one of its product tankers, adding devices that are effectively high-tech sails that could cut the vessel's fuel bill by up to 10% and help the industry reduce emissions.

Maersk says it could use the technology on dozens of ships in its 164-tanker fleet if the system proves effective during testing.

The move comes as the global shipping industry suffers from higher prices for fuel with further increases seen in 2020 when new rules limiting sulfur take effect.

The company does not specify how much it could save but says an LR2 vessel on average uses ~35 metric tons/day of shipping fuel; at the current price of high sulfur fuel of ~$420/metric ton, that would equal annual savings of as much as $365K if the vessel sails 250 days/year.