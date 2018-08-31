Trump rejects EU offer on auto tariffs

President Trump has snubbed an offer from the EU to eliminate tariffs on cars if the U.S. did the same, saying it's "not good enough" as European "consumer habits are to buy their cars, not to buy our cars."

In the interview with Bloomberg, he also said the the EU is "almost as bad as China, just smaller." Trump then told aides he supports tariffs on an additional $200B in Chinese goods as early as next week.

