Surprise pickup in Chinese manufacturing

Growth in China's factory sector unexpectedly picked up in August after a two-month slide, with the official manufacturing PMI coming in at 51.3, up from 51.2 in July.

Trade tensions? Despite the slight improvement, export orders shrank for a third straight month and there was a rise in the inventories of finished goods, suggesting that demand was not keeping up with output.

