Net neutrality fight takes root in California

The California Assembly has voted to enshrine net neutrality in state law, the latest effort by California lawmakers to drive national policy and rebuff President Trump.

The measure, if signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, is likely to face a legal challenge.

The FCC has declared that states cannot pass their own net neutrality rules, though proponents of the California legislation say that only Congress can tie states' hands.

