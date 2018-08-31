Banco Macro S.A. announces term extension for share repurchase program

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) extends share repurchase program date until September 25th 2018 in the wake of the current domestic and international macroeconomic context and the fluctuations in the capital market in general, which has materially impacted the price of domestic shares, including the quotation of the shares of the Bank. and the financial strength of the Bank and its liquidity.

Banco Macro informs that as of August 29, 2018 the Bank has acquired 13.289 shares (1.98% of capital stock) for Ps. 1.881B with a pending use of funds of Ps. 3,118,777,486.

Finally, as established by the applicable regulation, the Bank may acquire per day an amount of shares equal to 25% of the daily average traded volume of the Bank's shares during the previous ninety days.

Press Release