Gold's longest monthly losing streak since 2013

Gold rose overnight as investors hedged against risks stemming from ongoing trade tensions, with $1,200 acting as a strong support, but the bullion was headed for its fifth straight monthly decline. That's the longest monthly losing streak since 2013.

Prices have declined about 7.7% so far this year amid rising U.S. interest rates and international trade disputes, with investors preferring the dollar as a safe-haven.

Gold futures +0.6% to $1212/ounce.

ETFs: GLD, IAU, PHYS, SGOL, UGLD, UGL, DGP, GLL, GTU, GLDI, OUNZ, DZZ, DGL, DGLD, DGZ, GYEN, BAR, GEUR, GLDW, GHS, UBG, QGLDX, GHE, AAAU, GLDM, IAUF