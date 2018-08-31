DSP Group and Awox partner to launch low-power ULE voice-enabled smart home LED bulbs

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) announced that AwoX incorporates DSP Group’s advanced ULE technology into their new connected LED bulb products.

“We are thrilled to expand our IoT ecosystem by partnering with AwoX, a leading provider of smart home technologies and retail products,” said Tali Chen, CVP Corporate Development & Chief Evangelist from DSP Group. “LED bulbs play a pivotal role in Awox’ innovative IoT smart home offering, leading mass market adoption of such smart home services and propelled by an upcoming roll-out by two leadings service providers, we are excited to see the growing momentum in ULE adoption across more smart home products and countries worldwide.”