SPI Energy enters into definitive agreement for the disposition of its Chinese business

SPI Energy Co. (NASDAQ:SPI) has entered into a share purchase agreement with Lighting Charm Limited ( the “Buyer”). The SPA provides that the Company will sell the Buyer 100% of the shares of SPI China (NYSE:HK) Limited.

Pursuant to the terms of the SPA, the consideration for the Acquired Business to be paid in cash is the greater of (i) US$1.00 or (ii) the fair market value of the business.

The Company will grant the Buyer the option to purchase up to 10M of the Company’s Ordinary Shares par value of US$ 0.00001 per share, which Option will be exercisable by the Buyer at any time on or prior to the date that is three years after August 21, 2018.

The option exercise price shall be US$ 0.38 per share. The Company and its any subsidiaries will be entitled to repurchase the Acquired Business at the Consideration.