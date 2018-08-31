BIG Lots -5.77% on earnings miss

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) reports comparable-store sales rose 1.6% in Q2, meets guidance of flat to +2%.

Gross margin rate slipped 20 bps to 40.2%.

SG&A expense rate grew 90 bps to 34.9%.

Operating margin rate fell 110 bps to 2.8%.

Inventory +5.4% Y/Y to $854.2M.

Q3 Guidance: Comparable-store sales: +2% to +4%; Adjusted EPS: -$0.06 to $0.04.

Q4 Guidance: Comparable-store sales: increase in the low single digit range; Adjusted EPS: $2.9 to $3.

FY2018 Guidance: Comparable-store sales: ~+1%; Adjusted EPS: $4.40 to $4.55 (+7% to +11%); Cash flow: $100M to $110M.

BIG -5.77% premarket.

