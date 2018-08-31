WidePoint wins $12M task order by the U.S. Coast Guard

WidePoint Corporation (NYSEMKT:WYY) was awarded a new Task Order worth $12M from the U.S. Coast Guard under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cellular Wireless Management Services BPA.

Todd Dzyak, President and CEO of WidePoint Integrated Solutions Corporation and WidePoint Solutions Corporation, added: "The scope of work for the Coast Guard builds on the pilot TEM project to encompass full lifecycle support. WidePoint will provide transparency into technical performance, scheduling and cost across all cellular wireless services and related enterprise contractors to facilitate the highest level of service for the Coast Guard. The pilot TEM program established a base of success that will now expand, supported by WidePoint's secure TM2 framework."