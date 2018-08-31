Last push for trilateral NAFTA

A deadline today set by President Trump looms over Canada as it intensifies negotiation with the U.S. to hammer out a deal on a revamped NAFTA, which accounts for over $1T in annual trade.

Mexico reached a two-way deal on Monday. The current pact taking shape is likely to strengthen North America as a manufacturing base, along with stronger intellectual property, labor and environmental standards that could benefit U.S. companies and American jobs.

