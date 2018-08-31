AstraZeneca's anifrolumab flunks late-stage lupus study; shares down 1% premarket

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) slips 1% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that a Phase 3 clinical trial, TULIP 1, evaluating anifrolumab in adult patients with moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) failed to achieve the primary endpoint of a statistically valid reduction in disease activity at month 12 as measured by a scale called SRI4.

Detailed data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Anifrolumab (formerly MEDI-546) is a fully human monoclonal antibody that targets the type 1 interferon (IFN) receptor that inhibits the activity of all type 1 IFNs which play a key role in SLE. The company was counting on it to be one of its top growth drivers.

Previously: AstraZeneca's anifrolumab successful in mid-stage lupus study (Nov. 10, 2015)