VirnetX +35.6% after judge denies Apple a new trial

VirnetX (NYSEMKT:VHC) holdings are up 35.6% to $4 premarket after a federal judge denies Apple’s motion for a new trial in the patent dispute.

The district court judge denied the motion on certain merits of VirnetX’s case then denied-in-part and granted-in-part VHC’s motion for entry of judgment and for equitable and statutory relief.

In April, a judge found Apple had infringed on four VirnetX patents. The jury told Apple to pay $502.6M in damages.

VirnetX sued Apple in 2010 with the fight centering around the company’s VPN on Demand tech and FaceTime and iMessage software and services.

Source: AppleInsider.