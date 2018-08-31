Gaming win slips in Nevada

Casinos in Nevada reported that gaming win revenue slipped 0.2% Y/Y in July to $996.4M. The first monthly decline in six months is being attributed to a weak convention schedule for the period.

Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip fell 5.8% to $533.1M during the month. Downtown LV casino revenue was up 15.0% Y/Y.

Total slots revenue rose 5.6% to $667.9M during the month off a win percentage of 7.1%.

Games and tables revenue was down 10.2% to $328.7M off a win percentage of 13.7%. Baccarat win was down 16% Y/Y.

Nevada Gaming Control Board full report (.pdf)

Nevada-related casino stocks: CZR, MGM, BYD, WYNN, MGM, LVS, FLL, RRR.

Related ETF: BJK.