Ascent Capital starts tender offer for 4.00% notes, exchange offer for MONI notes

Ascent Capital (NASDAQ:ASCMA) starts a tender offer for 4.00% convertible senior notes due 2020 and an exchange offer for its notes issued by its MONI subsidiary.

The company will pay up to $63M for the 4.00% notes; it offers to pay $595.00 per $1,000 principal amount and $50.00 per $1,000 for early tender.

Ascent has $96.8M of 4.00% convertible notes outstanding.

Concurrently, Ascent and its MONI subsidiary are offering for 9.125% MONI senior notes due 2020: up to $100M in cash and/or a combination of $585M of MONI 7.750%/3.750% senior unsecured cashpay/PIK notes due 2023 and warrants to buy up to 1.24M shares of ASCMA series A common stock.

Previously: Ascent Capital EPS of -$19.82 (Aug. 2)