NAR: Renesas wants to buy IDT for over $6B; IDT +15%

|By:, SA News Editor

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTIgains 15% premarket to $43.50 after Nikkei Asian Review sources say Renesas Electronics wants to acquire IDT in an over $6B deal.

Sources say the companies are in final talks and will meet at the beginning of next week, though the prospects of striking a deal “remain unclear.” 

Renesas will fund the deal out of its cash reserves, which totaled about $1.17B at the end of June, and bank loans.   

Renesas is the second-largest automotive chip producer in the world and wants IDT’s tech to boost self-driving vehicle systems.    

