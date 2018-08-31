NAR: Renesas wants to buy IDT for over $6B; Renesas confirms interest

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) gains 15% premarket to $43.50 after Nikkei Asian Review sources say Renesas Electronics wants to acquire IDT in an over $6B deal.

Sources say the companies are in final talks and will meet at the beginning of next week, though the prospects of striking a deal “remain unclear.”

Renesas will fund the deal out of its cash reserves, which totaled about $1.17B at the end of June, and bank loans.

Renesas is the second-largest automotive chip producer in the world and wants IDT’s tech to boost self-driving vehicle systems.

Previously: NAR: Maxim still on Renesas acquisition shortlist (Feb. 15)

Update: Renesas confirms its interest but provides no further details.