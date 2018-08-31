Coca-Cola crashes into coffee

Coca-Cola's (KO -0.8% ) $5.1B deal to acquire the Costa Coffee business from Whitbread is the company's first first big step into the hot drinks category, notes Goldman Sachs.

The deal is also the largest in recent history by Coca-Cola outside of bottler transactions.

GS notes that the planned deal places Coke in direct competition with Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) in packaged coffee (per Bloomberg).

Across the pond, Hargreaves Lansdown's Nicholas Hyett is sizing up how Coca-Cola can benefit from the deal.

“Its global reach should turbo-charge growth in the years to come, and hot drinks are one of the few areas of the wider beverages sector where the soft drinks giant doesn’t have a killer brand. Costa will get lots of care and attention," notes the analyst.

Coca-Cola is up 0.60% in premarket trading. Starbucks is down 2.11% and Keurig Dr Pepepr is 0.44% lower . Nestle is down 0.57% in Zurich trading.

Previously: Coca-Cola to buy U.K. coffee chain Costa (Aug. 31)