Amneal inks deal with American Regent on Makena and progress on its business plan with additional ANDA approvals and launches

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) announces a 5-year supply and distribution agreement with American Regent for the only preservative-free generic alternative to AMAG Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AMAG) Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection, USP, 250mg/mL). The injectable is used to reduce the risk of preterm birth in certain women.

Under the terms of the agreement, Amneal will distribute a generic version of Makena to retail consortiums while American Regent will market the product in all other channels including hospital and specialty channels. Financial terms are not disclosed.

Amneal also received approvals for two new topical products that treat a variety of skin conditions. This includes generic versions of Temovate (clobetasol propionate) ointment 0.05% and Lidex (fluocinonide) cream 0.05%. The Company is preparing to commercialize fluocinonide cream in Q4.

In addition, Amneal recently launched a generic version of Lodine (etodolac) IR 400 mg and 500 mg tablets.