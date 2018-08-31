Link Media Outdoor announces the acquisition of assets from Waitt Outdoor, LLC

Link Media Outdoor, a subsidiary of Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN), has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the operating assets of Waitt Outdoor, LLC for $82M in cash.
“The Waitt Outdoor acquisition dramatically expands our Midwestern footprint, roughly doubling our advertising face count,” said Jim McLaughlin, President and CEO of Link.
“Waitt Outdoor is a high-quality collection of mostly static billboard assets that have been superbly managed over the last two decades. Accordingly, we paid a full price that is commensurate with the quality nature of these long duration assets,” said Adam Peterson, Co-President and Co-CEO of Boston Omaha Corporation. “We are excited to watch the team at Link build and extract value from our increasingly dense Midwest footprint.”
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox