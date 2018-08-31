Link Media Outdoor announces the acquisition of assets from Waitt Outdoor, LLC

Link Media Outdoor, a subsidiary of Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN), has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the operating assets of Waitt Outdoor, LLC for $82M in cash.

“The Waitt Outdoor acquisition dramatically expands our Midwestern footprint, roughly doubling our advertising face count,” said Jim McLaughlin, President and CEO of Link.

“Waitt Outdoor is a high-quality collection of mostly static billboard assets that have been superbly managed over the last two decades. Accordingly, we paid a full price that is commensurate with the quality nature of these long duration assets,” said Adam Peterson, Co-President and Co-CEO of Boston Omaha Corporation. “We are excited to watch the team at Link build and extract value from our increasingly dense Midwest footprint.”