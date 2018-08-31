Lululemon starts off strong in Asia

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) is up 10.4% in premarket trading after posting sizzling growth numbers in Q2.

Some of the good news coming out of the company was the early strength of the brand in Asia.

"Our combined comps in Asia increased 50% this quarter as we continue to build momentum in the region. And importantly, in China, our e-commerce business continues to lead the way with a comp increase of over 200%," noted Lululemon Chief Operating Officer Stuart Haselden during the earnings call.

Lululemon also pointed to the launch of its WeChat store in China in Q2 and e-commerce plans for Korea and Japan later this year.

"We have an aggressive plan for how digital will lead us into the future in China," said Lululemon exec Celeste Burgoyne added on the call.

