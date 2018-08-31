Women from Wells Fargo wealth-management unit tackle gender-bias: WSJ

About a dozen discontented women in Wells Fargo's (WFC +0.1% ) wealth-management division gathered in June, the culmination of increasing frustration from seeing women being passed over for some top roles and other ways they've faced bias in the organization, the Wall Street Journal reports.

In a historically male-dominated industry, Wells Fargo still has fewer top positions occupied by women than its wealth-management peers, the WSJ says.

Months earlier the bank started investigating gender bias at the wealth-management unit; part of the probe focuses on at least one complaint against Jay Welker, president of Well's Fargo's private bank and head of the wealth-management division, for gender bias.

The women delivered recommendations to Welker and Tim Traudt, head of regional wealth management regarding ways to prepare women for senior roles.

Now, the bank plans to hold five women-focused wealth-management internal events before year-end in New York, Arizona, Colorado, California and Florida. That is up from two women-focused wealth-management events last year and one the year before.

