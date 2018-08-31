MagneGas reports 292% Y/Y sales growth in July

MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ:MNGA) reported sales growth of 292% Y/Y to $0.9M in July, as a result of company’s expansion into California, Texas and Louisiana through three acquisitions made earlier in 2018.

Ermanno Santilli, Chief Executive Officer of MagneGas said, “Despite seasonal slowdowns during the summer months in Florida, we saw a 19% increase in sales in Florida year-over-year. Our northern California sales also improved rapidly, up 20% month-over-month. Our sales force has been doing an excellent job maintaining and strengthening customer relationships, and we see the fruits of these efforts translate into solid financial results.”

“The combined operations of MagneGas continue to generate consistent revenues, and we are seeing sustained growth in our biggest markets,” stated Scott Mahoney, Chief Financial Officer of MagneGas.