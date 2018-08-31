Ford could see big drop in cash flow next year - Adam Jonas

Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas is a bull on Ford (NYSE:F), but he says this week's rating cut by Moody's should be a wake-up call for investors to focus on the need for decisive strategic action.

"It is not too late for management to further communicate and execute upon its strategic plan for the sake of all stakeholders," says Jonas, noting the cancellation of Ford's investor day is likely to add to poor investor sentiment on the name.

Jonas expects the company's free cash flow to fall significantly in 2019.

Source: Bloomberg