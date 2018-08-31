Wells Fargo bullish on reinsurers during light hurricane season

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan recommends going long on reinsurers and pairing that trade against insurance brokers given the relatively quiet hurricane season.

Greenspan recommends buying a group of reinsurers including Arch Capital (NASDAQ:ACGL), Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS), Everest Re (NYSE:RE) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR).

Q3-to-date global insured losses estimated at $10.8B-$16.6B, a below-average cat loss quarter, according to Wells Fargo.

If the rest of the season remains light, reinsurance stock should outperform in September and October, increasing earnings and book-value growth.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

