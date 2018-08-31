UBS warns on China luxury spending

UBS expects a significant slowdown in the pace of Chinese luxury spending for the back half of the year.

The firm forecasts luxury spending growth to drop to 7% to 8% in 2H from 13% for the first six months of the year.

Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:LVMUY) and Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF, OTCPK:PPRUY) are both down more than 2% in European trading. Keep an eye on Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), Tiffany (NYSE:TIF), Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), Michael Kors (NYSE:KOS) and Tapesty (NYSE:TPR) in the U.S.

Source: Bloomberg