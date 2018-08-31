BP, Shell, Total set to bid in Brazil’s next pre-salt oil auction

Brazil oil regulator ANP has approved the applications of six companies - including BP, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Total (NYSE:TOT) - to bid in the government's Sept. 28 oil auction of four blocks in the pre-salt layer.

Brazil is offering four blocks in the auction - Saturno, Titã, Pau-Brasil and Sudoeste de Tartaruga Verde - in the Campos and Santos basins.

The uncertainty over Brazilian elections, with some candidates favoring a return to increased participation by Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in the development of Brazil’s oil resources, could mean that the next bid round could be the last chance for international companies to secure more acreage under the current Brazilian oil auctions regime.