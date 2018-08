Vanguard declares monthly distribution on ETFs

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) - $0.2545. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.36%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) - $0.1000. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.57%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) - $0.1174. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.74%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) - $0.1745. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.95%.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) - $0.1737. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.32%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) - $0.2479. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.99%.

Payable Sept. 7; for shareholders of record Sept. 5; ex-div Sept. 4. 30-Day SEC yield as of 08/30/2018.