iFresh announces exclusive distribution agreement with Xiamen Yidong Intelligent Technology

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Xiamen Yidong Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd to sell Xiamen Yidong’s smart retail products in North America, South America, and Central America.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the company has been granted exclusive distribution rights for the sale of Xiamen Yidong Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd’s E+Store, E+Box, E+Door, E+AI, E+Cabinets, E+Shopping Cart, and related smart retail shopping products for a term of 5 years in North America, South America, and Central America. iFresh has the right to extend the Agreement for an additional 10 years.