Trump expected to sign executive order on retirement savings: WSJ

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order Friday that could eventually make it easier for smaller companies to offer their employees 401(k) retirement savings plans.

The executive order also directs the government to review rules that currently require retirees to start taking annual withdrawals from retirement funds once they reach the age of 70 1/2. That could lead to revisions that would allow people with 401(k)plans to keep more money for a longer period of time.

For the part of the order that reviews ways to make the plans more accessible to smaller companies: “We will try to find policy ideas that will make joining a 401(k) plan a more attractive proposition for small employers to the ultimate benefit of their employees,” said Preston Rutledge, assistant secretary of labor for the Employee Benefits Security Administration.