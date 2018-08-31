BofAML steps to EA sidelines after bookings revision

Bank of America Merrill Lynch cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from Buy to Neutral on the company’s lowered guidance, which the firm says will change investor optimism dynamics and pressure unit sales.

More action: SunTrust lowers its EA target from $155 to $140 to reflect the foreign exchange headwind regarding revenue impact. Rating maintained at Buy.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

EA shares are down 0.7% premarket to $115.12.

