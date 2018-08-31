Markel to buy insurance-linked securities manager Nephila Holdings

Markel (NYSE:MKL) agrees to buy Nephila Holdings, boosting its presence in insurance-linked securities management.

"With this transaction, Markel is set to become the largest manager of funds in this sector." says Markel co-CEO Richie Whitt.

Combined, the assets under management of Nephila and Markel CATCo total about $19B, representing about 20% of the insurance-linked securities sector, he says.

Financial terms weren't disclosed. The deal is expected to close in Q4.

Markel will finance the acquisition using cash balances on hand.

Previously: Markel beats by $11.36, beats on revenue (July 31)