Canadian Natural Resources to buy Joslyn oil sands project for C$225M

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) agrees to acquire Joslyn oil sands project from Total (NYSE:TOT), Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) and their partners for C$225M, consisting of $100M on closing and annual cash payments of $25M over each of the next five years.

CNQ says the Joslyn lease, which is located directly south of its Horizon oil sands project, adds significant value to its portfolio of long-life, low-decline assets and will allow for more effective lease-line development opportunities between the Horizon and Joslyn projects.

The Joslyn partners placed further project development on hold following the fall in the oil price in 2014.