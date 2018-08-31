The ONE group Hospitality continues expansion into Mexico

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) announces the opening of STK Mexico City to mark the brand’s third opening of the year.

The restaurant is located in the heart of Mexico City’s dining and entertainment area in the historic Polanco district, alongside some of the capital’s most upscale commercial and retail tenants.

CEO commentary: "Our expansion into Mexico is an exciting step for our Company as we continue growing the STK brand internationally through asset-light development. This strategy is enabling us to bring our signature vibe and STK dining experience to cities around the world but without significant capital investments."

Source: Press Release