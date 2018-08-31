Fosun Pharma makes fake APIs according to whistleblower

Chongqing Food and Drug Administration published on its website that leaders of a research unit of Fosun Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:FOSUF) push workers to fabricate a large amount of production and inspection reports according to an employee (unknown if current or former) who says the fake reports are published to hide the fact that the firm fails to follow the standards for almost all active pharmaceutical ingredients.

A company spokesperson told a reporter from the National Business Daily that the company is aware of the matter and says the report is not true. No further comments will be made until the Chongqing Food and Drug Administration completes its investigation.

One of the substandard drugs is an antipsychotic medicine called aripiprazole mainly sold to Shanghai Zhongxi Pharmaceutical.