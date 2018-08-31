Maiden Holdings +2.5% after reporting sale of U.S. insurance unit to Enstar

Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) jumps 2.5% in premarket trading after agreeing to sell its U.S. domestic insurance company, Maiden Reinsurance North America, to Enstar (NASDAQ:ESGR) for net proceeds of $307.5M.

About $1.3B of legacy reinsurance liabilities for Maiden's U.S. Diversified Business will be sold to Enstar as part of the transaction.

Sees deal completed in Q4.

Transaction doesn't include any of the Bermuda underwriting elements of Maiden’s portfolio including its AmTrust business or its International Insurance Services and Capital Solutions businesses in Europe, which forms the significant majority of Maiden’s existing business and will remain as part of its on-going business.

