FDA rejects Sunovion's dasotraline for ADHD

Privately-held Sunovion Pharmaceuticals has received a CRL from the FDA in response to its marketing application seeking approval for dasotraline, a dual-acting dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The CRL cited the need for additional safety and efficacy data. The company plans to meet with the agency to clarify the required actions for a resubmission.

The company is also developing dasotraline for moderate-to-severe binge eating disorder in adults. A U.S. marketing application is on tap for Q4