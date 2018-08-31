MagneGas lower 21% on common stock offering

MagneGas (NASDAQ:MNGA) is selling 25M shares directly to certain institutional accredited investors pursuant to a securities purchase agreement dated August 28, 2018 at $0.15/share for gross proceeds of $3.75M

Maxim Group, LLC acted as a finder and is entitled to a fee equal to 5% of the gross proceeds equivalent to $0.187M.

Net proceeds from this offering shall be used for working capital.

Adj. net tangible value per share after this offering would be approx. $0.92/share against $0.75/share as of June 30, 2018.

Shares -20.8%

Press Release