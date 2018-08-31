Ulta Beauty +9% on Kylie Jenner buzz

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) has come storming back with a 8.8% jump after initially showing a post-earnings decline.

The retailer broke some news during its earnings call conference (transcript) by confirming a partership with Kylie Jenner to launch in all stores and online later this year.

CEO Mary Dillon: "Kylie Jenner is a highly influential force in the beauty industry. This brand addition is yet another example of successful digitally-native brands valuing a brick-and-mortar partnership with Ulta Beauty to extend their reach with consumers. We’ll share more details about this launch at a later date."

On her end of the marketing, Kylie Jenner generated 14K retweets and 94K likes from her tweet on the partnership.

Goldman Sachs is out early with a note on the development, saying the Kylie deal has the potential to move the needle for Ulta.

Previously: Ulta -5.9% as Q2 beat holds downbeat guidance (Aug. 30)