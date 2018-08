More on Collectors Universe Q4 results

Collectors Universe (CLCT -0.3% ) reports Q4 revenue decrease of 4.6% Y/Y to $17.12M.

Cards and autograph service revenues increased by 18% Y/Y.

Total coin revenues decreased by 15% Y/Y.

Coin service revenues generated by overseas operations were 12%.

Higher warranty expense and inventory reserves reduced gross profit margin by 3% in Q4 to 55%.

Operating income was $2.2M (+83.3% Y/Y).

The Company’s cash position was $10.6M (+8.2% Y/Y).

Declared cash dividend of $0.175 per share of common stock payable on August 31, 2018.

