Amid lower Q2 sales growth and higher operating expenses, Cango slides ~14%

Cango (CANG -13.7% ) reports Q2 sales decrease 11.6% Y/Y to RMB236.3M, primarily due to transition of dealer coverage model, as well as as weak new car sales and aggressive subsidies from OEMs.

After-market services facilitation revenues jumped to RMB12.3M (+83.6%) driven by insurance facilitation services; the company has allocated additional resources to improve the conversion rate of after-market services, through strengthening of self-reinforcing platform and dealer coverage expansion.

Lower revenues and higher expenses resulted margins to shrink, with operating margin down to 30.4% from 58.4%; net income margin compresses to 24.3% from 40.1%.

The company expects Q3 revenues to be ~RMB270M-290M.

