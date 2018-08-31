DigiTimes: Intel's new 14nm processors falling behind demand

DigiTimes sources say Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) 14nm processors have already fallen short of demand.

Intel just released the 14nm, eighth-gen Core U processors codenamed Whiskey Lake and Amber Lake. The processors are for slim notebooks and tablets.

Intel pushed back the launch of its 10nm products to 2H19, giving rival AMD (AMD -0.2% ) a timing advantage.

The global PC market is expected to pick up in 2H18 and Intel’s tight 14nm supply will pose a significant challenge.

Intel shares are down 0.4% to $48.04.

